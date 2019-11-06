International Development News
Development News Edition

Bhupathi says he is still captain and available for Pakistan tie

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 12:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 12:06 IST
Bhupathi says he is still captain and available for Pakistan tie
Image Credit: Flickr

Mahesh Bhupathi on Wednesday asserted that he is still the captain of India's Davis Cup team despite the national tennis federation naming Rohit Rajpal as his successor and also made himself available for the tie against Pakistan, which has been shifted to a neutral venue now. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) picked Rajpal as the non-playing captain on Monday, hours before the International Tennis Federation (ITF) shifted the tie out of Islamabad to a neutral venue, acknowledging the security concerns raised by India.

Bhupathi and six other players, including Rohan Bopanna, had pulled out of the Pakistan tour, citing safety concerns. The 45-year-old Bhupathi said as per the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) last communication to him, he was replaced as the non-playing captain for making himself unavailable to travel to Pakistan.

"To everyone so concerned for my thoughts and comments. All I know is from a phone call with Mr Chaterjee on Monday where I was told that Rohit is replacing me as Captain because I wasn't comfortable going to Pakistan (love the country been there before - not this time)," Bhupathi tweeted. "I have not heard from the AITA since Monday or after the ITF addressed the player's concerns on the venue and approved a neutral location - so I am available and believe I am still Captain unless I hear otherwise! Glad to "comment" when I know what I know," he wrote.

The tie was scheduled to be held on November 29-30 but it is not yet known if the dates would be reworked given the change in venue. Pakistan have until this week to suggest a venue of their choice. Bhupathi's term as the non-playing captain ended in December 2018 and he was given an extension to lead the side in the tie against Italy in February this year in Kolkata.

On Tuesday, Bopanna had expressed his displeasure at players not being consulted before changing Bhupathi as the non-playing captain but the AITA had dismissed it, slamming the senior pro for interfering in a matter which is not his domain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods - EU Commission

The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European geographical indications in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.The deal will include protecting the...

TN: DMK literary wing protests against desecration of Thiruvalluvar statue

The members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK literary wing staged a protest on Wednesday against the desecration of a statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar in Thanjavur on November 4. The statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Th...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up

Tesla Inc plans to double the number of repair and maintenance shops, add about 100 charging stations and revamp showrooms in China as the electric vehicle maker gears up to open its Shanghai plant.The moves mark a departure from the approa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019