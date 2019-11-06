International Development News
Development News Edition

Meghalaya's Baisoya grabs all 10 wickets in an innings in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tezpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:45 IST
Meghalaya's Baisoya grabs all 10 wickets in an innings in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

Off-spinner Nirdesh Baisoya achieved a stupendous feat on Wednesday by grabbing all 10 wickets in an innings while playing for Meghalaya against Nagaland in an U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match here. Baisoya, who is originally from Meerut, returned with stunning figures of 10 for 51 in 21 overs with 10 maidens to sent Nagaland packing for just 113 on Day 1.

Leg-spinner Anil Kumble registered such magical figures of 10/74 against Pakistan in the Delhi Test in 1999 which India won by 212 runs. Manipur pacer Rex Singh created history last year as he accomplished the rare feat of taking 10 wickets in an innings in a Cooch Behar Trophy match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

LSE investors to vote on Refiniv deal on Nov. 26

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its 27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv. The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal...

With water a weapon of Middle East war, women seen as worst hit

Water is a weapon of war that is deepening conflict in the Middle East, with women the worst hit, said British-Egyptian playwright Sabrina Mahfouz on the sidelines of her new show.Raised in Cairo and London, Mahfouz wrote A History of Water...

In relief to home buyers, Cabinet approves special window for debt financing of stalled housing projects

In a major decision to provide relief to home buyers and the real estate sector, the union cabinet on Wednesday approved establishment of special window to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the a...

UPDATE 3-U.N. Palestinian refugee agency replaces boss pending misconduct inquiry

The head of the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees has stepped aside until the end of an investigation into misconduct allegations, the agency said on Wednesday. Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl has been replaced until a revie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019