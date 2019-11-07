Bengals WR Green expected to return Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. "I do think he'll play on Sunday," coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. "He's been making great progress this week. (Last) Wednesday was a good day, Monday was a good day, now he's getting back in the fold. We'll have a good plan in place for him on Sunday."

Limited to nine games last season with a toe injury, Green suffered torn ligaments in his left ankle on the first day of training camp. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't played since Dec. 2, 2018, but the veteran's return is right on time for rookie quarterback Ryan Finley, who will make his first NFL start in place of Andy Dalton.

Green, 31, has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He needs four touchdown catches to break the team record held by Chad Johnson. Green, the subject of trade rumors last month, is playing in the final season a four-year, $60 million extension signed in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)