Reports: Haskins expected to remain Redskins' starter

  Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 07-11-2019 04:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 04:35 IST
Reports: Haskins expected to remain Redskins' starter
Image Credit: Pixabay

Rookie Dwayne Haskins is expected to remain the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback when they return from their bye to face the New York Jets in Week 11, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. NFL Network first reported Haskins is expected to start. The MMQB later reported that Washington's quarterbacks had been told the news, with veteran Case Keenum expected to be the backup and Colt McCoy as third string.

Head coach Bill Callahan told reporters Monday that no decision had been made, and that the team would take the bye week to evaluate the situation. "He and I haven't decided anything at this juncture yet, so I'm going to take my time on that and look at a lot of different things because we've got some time," Callahan said. "We've got time this bye week to go back and look at a lot of different things, so that's the posture this week."

Haskins made his first career start in Sunday's 24-9 loss at the Buffalo Bills, going 15 of 22 for 144 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and taking three sacks. He added three rushes for 14 yards. "I thought he did a lot of positive, a lot of good things from a decision-making standpoint," Callahan said of Haskins. "I'm sure there are plays in there from a protection aspect that we can straighten out, get into a better call, a better scheme. I think the reads were really good. I thought he focused on getting the ball on the outside lanes really well.

"Just building that confidence with him, progressing into fuller field reads, things of that nature will add to the development of his game." Haskins started because Keenum did not pass concussion protocol after getting hurt Oct. 24 at the Minnesota Vikings. Haskins filled in at Minnesota after doing so at the New York Giants earlier this season. He went 12 of 22 for 140 yards with three interceptions and four sacks taken across those two relief stints.

Washington drafted Haskins 15th overall out of Ohio State in April. Keenum, 31, has started seven games this season, including the team's only victory, beating the Dolphins 17-16 in Week 6 at Miami. He has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,343 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Meanwhile, another offensive weapon is expected to return against the Jets after the bye, as Washington officially activated running back Derrius Guice from injured reserve on Wednesday. Guice, 22, had surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee after Week 1. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

