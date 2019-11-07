International Development News
Reports: Veteran F Faried heading to China

Veteran forward Kenneth Faried has signed to play in China, it was reported Wednesday. Stadium's Jeff Goodman said Faried signed a one-year deal in excess of $2 million. Sportando's Emiliano Carchia, however, reported Faried's deal was worth $4.4 million to play for the Zhejiang Lions.

A full-season NBA minimum contract would have paid Faried $2,320,044. Faried, 29, has played eight NBA seasons, seven with the Denver Nuggets. He split last season between the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.

The Morehead State product has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in his career. He's known for offensive skills and rebounding. --Field Level Media

