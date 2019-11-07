International Development News
Development News Edition

Two climbers die after falling off cliff in New Zealand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Queenstown
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 10:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 09:26 IST
Two climbers die after falling off cliff in New Zealand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two men from Australia died this week following a climbing accident near the city of Queenstown in New Zealand's South Island, New Zealand Police said on Thursday. Brett Alexander Lentfer, 62, and James Harry Spaile, 44, died after they fell off a cliff about midday on Tuesday, the police said. Lentfer is an Australian resident while Spaile is an Australian, the statement said.

The pair were climbing in an area of The Remarkables mountain range known as the Grand Traverse when they fell, the police said. The Grand Traverse is a steep alpine considered one of the best routes in the country for experienced climbers with previous mountaineering experience. It takes about eight to 10 hours to complete the traverse.

"Our condolences are with the family and friends of both men," police said in the statement. The pair were roped together, according to local media reports, and were climbing with a guide at the time.

The body of one climber was found on Tuesday while the other man was recovered on Wednesday, the police said in earlier statements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Equities range-bound in early trade, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the beleaguered real estate sector. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 116 points a...

No nod for tax on clicking pictures in Goa village: Minister

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Thursday said his department has not granted any permission for the imposition of a Swachhta Tax on clicking photographs in the scenic Parra village of North Goa district. Ajgaonkar told PTI that th...

A disgrace, says South Africa great about weakened Olympics side

South Africa football legend Neil Tovey says a club-versus-country tug of war over the team that will compete in an Olympic Games qualifying tournament from this weekend is a disgrace. Egypt will host the November 8-22 competition for under...

Fighting Air Pollution: German Clean Air Specialist Purevento Develops Mobile Air Purifiers for School Yards, Terraces, Hotels and Many Other Applications

TRITTAU, Germany, Nov. 7, 2019 PRNewswire -- In many major cities worldwide, the air is so bad that it poses an increased risk of related illnesses for people if it is left unfiltered. Air filtration systems can significantly improve the q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019