International Development News
Development News Edition

Rodrygo could be here for 15 years: Kroos

After hat-trick heroics of Real Madrid's Rodrygo, teammate Toni Kroos said he is sure that the 18-year old 'could be here for 15 years'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 10:46 IST
Rodrygo could be here for 15 years: Kroos
Real Madrid's Rodrygo. Image Credit: ANI

After hat-trick heroics of Real Madrid's Rodrygo, teammate Toni Kroos said he is sure that the 18-year old 'could be here for 15 years'. "Rodrygo did not just play well today, he has been good for a number of games. At 18 he is helping a lot. He is playing well for his age, it comes naturally to him," the club's official website quoted Kroos as saying.

"He does not give the ball away easily and that is important for the team. We need goals and he gives us another option. With the quality he has, he could be here for 15 years, I'm sure of it," he added. Rodrygo did not take much time to score his first goal in the match as he opened Real Madrid's goal tally in the fourth minute on Thursday. Just after three minutes, he struck again, handing his club a 2-0 lead.

Rodrygo netted his third goal in the 90+2 minute which helped Real Madrid register a massive 6-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League. Kroos said fans, after this game, would be as happy as they were when they thrashed Leganes by 5-0 on October 31.

"We have played some good games this year and that was one of them. I know the fans will be as happy tonight as after the Leganes game. The good thing is we did not lose at home. We scored 3 goals in 15 minutes today," Kroos said. (ANI)

Also Read: Rodrygo makes history as Madrid put six past Galatasaray

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slips as U.S.-China trade talks hit snags, pound eyes BoE

The dollar fell against the yen on Thursday as doubts about when the United States and China will sign a preliminary trade deal encouraged traders to square off some of their long positions.The uncertainty on the trade front also lifted the...

Meera Teresa Gandhi Launches a TV Show Inspired by Humanitarian Values of Mother Teresa

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7, 2019 PRNewswire -- Meera Teresa Gandhi, CEO Founder of The Giving Back Foundation, launches Three Tips by Meera Gandhi TV Show in India. Taking her life philosophy further and being inspired by Mother Teresa, the show h...

MAS Financial Services Strengthens Senior Management Bandwidth

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 7, 2019 PRNewswire -- MAS Financial Services MAS, a specialised retail financing services company headquartered in Ahmedabad, today announced that in a move to strengthen its senior management bandwidth, the Company ...

REFILE-INSIGHT-China's tobacco monopoly means big risks for e-cigarette startups

In a glass-walled laboratory, chemists puff on vaping devices as they test liquid nicotine flavors. Nearby, staffers with cartons of instant noodles on their desks tap away at laptops, messaging suppliers and customers. Here at the Shenzhen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019