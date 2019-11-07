International Development News
'So grateful' Virat Kohli shares pictures from vacation with Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently on a vacation with wife Anushka Sharma, shared pictures on social media on Thursday.

India skipper Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently on a vacation with wife Anushka Sharma, shared pictures on social media on Thursday. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful."

The right-handed batsman turned 31 on November 5. Thanking his fans for the birthday wishes, Kohli had tweeted: "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart." With Kohli being rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma is leading the team. India have lost their first T20I by seven wickets and the second match will be played today in Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

