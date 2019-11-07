International Development News
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW -How to stay safe in South Africa? Play rugby says women's captain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:55 IST
INTERVIEW -How to stay safe in South Africa? Play rugby says women's captain
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Springbok women's captain, Babalwa Latsha, said on Thursday that the rugby field is one of the few places she feels safe in South Africa, where a woman is murdered every three hours.

The 25-year-old star said the South African men's first Rugby World Cup win under a black captain on Saturday had "ignited a flame" in her team to win the 2021 women's World Cup. "No one can attack you on a rugby field. No man can point a gun at you, hurt you, throw a fist at you. We feel safe there, but we should feel safe everywhere," Latsha said in a phone interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

About 3,000 women in South Africa were murdered in 2018, which is more than five times higher than the global average, according to the World Health Organization. Latsha, who comes from one of Cape Town's biggest townships, Khayelitsha, said the women's team had "drawn strength from the men's team, and also from themselves as women" to qualify for the upcoming World Cup in New Zealand.

Latsha's love for rugby came quite late in life, at the age of 20, when a rugby-training program called Vuka came to Khayelitsha to train and search for grassroots talent. "I fell in love with the sport," said Latsha. "It gave me a sense of belonging, ownership, and power. It is the one place where I can just be myself fully, without worrying who will think what or say what about me."

Latsha said she has spent her life answering to people "with the audacity to ask about my gender" for being very muscular. "People in the street will stare at me, or walk up to me and ask why I look the way I do. You just have to develop a thick skin," she said.

"The truth is, to society, my body is an anomaly but on the rugby field it is a marvel," Latsha said she felt for Caster Semenya, South Africa's double Olympic champion who has hyperandrogenism, a medical condition, and was barred by The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) because of her testosterone levels.

"It is heartbreaking what she has been through as a woman," said Latsha, referring to the global athletics governing body's requirement that Semenya takes hormonal drugs that made her feel sick to lower her testosterone levels. "Someone of that caliber, with such a natural strength and prowess, has had to be curtailed to be herself. She is the best in the world. The world needs to rise up to her level."

According to the World Rugby Rankings, the South African women's team is the best is Africa and 15th globally. Latsha, also a law graduate hopes to set up a sporting agency for women, which would educate them about their rights to equality and freedom from discrimination, as well as providing mentorship and training to thrive in the sporting world.

"Sport can educate, empower and break down stereotypes about women," said Latsha. "Women are taught to be submissive and this contributes to the normalization of violence against women. The least we can do as sportspeople is to continue to be trailblazers who refuse to accept that is normal."

After mass protests against gender-based violence in September, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to strengthen the criminal justice system and train counselors. "We are created for greatness," said Latsha. "(The Springboks') win has shown us our own dreams are not too big, too wild, too impossible to achieve."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...

Schiff asks Republicans for witness requests in public impeachment inquiry hearings

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House intelligence panel, has asked Republicans to submit witness requests by Saturday ahead of next weeks public hearings for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Schiff, in a...

Cyclone 'Bulbul' to bring heavy rain; WB, Odisha prepare to

With the cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal, the two states are bracing for the situation. The Met department said that the cyc...

U.S. State Dept announces reward up to $10 million for two senior AQAP leaders

The United States on Thursday offered a reward of up to 10 million for information on two senior leaders of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula AQAP, the State Department said.Michael Evanoff, the assistant secretary for diplomatic security, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019