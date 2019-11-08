International Development News
Blue Jackets hold on for win over Coyotes

  Updated: 08-11-2019 10:39 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Oliver Bjorkstrand took advantage of a defensive mistake to score the tie-breaking goal midway through the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets held on for a 3-2 win over the host Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. The Blue Jackets (6-7-3) ended a five-game losing streak, with Gustav Nyquist adding a goal and two assists in the win. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stopped 31 shots.

Bjorkstrand received the puck after a failed clearance attempt from Arizona's Barrett Hayton, and Hayton's teammate Kyle Capobianco fanned on his attempt to clear. Bjorkstand collected the loose puck and scored his fourth goal of the season at 10:12 of the third. Carl Soderberg and Jakob Chychrun scored goals for the Coyotes (9-5-2). Arizona trailed 1-0 14 seconds into the game on Nyquist's goal.

Darcy Kuemper had 30 saves for the Coyotes. The Coyotes got a power play with 1:48 to play and had a 6-on-4 advantage with Kuemper pulled from the net but couldn't force overtime. Phil Kessel's chance with 13 seconds to go was blocked by the Blue Jackets' David Savard.

The Blue Jackets needed only seconds to get on the scoreboard first. Seth Jones sent the puck in after a faceoff in the Coyotes' zone, and Nyquist redirected it past Kuemper. Later, Korpisalo saved an Ilya Lyubushkin shot but the rebound kicked out to Soderberg for an open net to tie the score at 11:24 of the first.

Arizona took its only lead of the game at 12:04 of the second period. Chychrun's left-handed slap shot off a pass from Michael Grabner made it 2-1, Chychrun's third goal of the season. Grabner recorded his 100th career NHL assist on the play. His quickness gave him a pair of short-handed breakaway opportunities that Korpisalo stopped with saves.

The Blue Jackets made it 2-2 on Emil Bemstrom's power-play goal, which came off the rebound of a Kuemper save. It was Bemstrom's first career NHL goal and came with 2:24 left in the second.

