International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia restrict Pakistan to 106 for eight in final T20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:25 IST
Australia restrict Pakistan to 106 for eight in final T20
Chandrasekhar was an aggressive opening batsman and played a vital role in the Tamil Nadu's second Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88. Image Credit: ANI

Iftikhar Ahmed offered the only resistance as Australia's dominant bowlers restricted Pakistan to 106 for eight in the third and final Twenty20 on Friday. The home team won the last game in Canberra by seven wickets, thanks to a brilliant 80 not out from Steve Smith, putting them 1-0 up after the opening clash in Sydney was abandoned due to rain.

With the series on the line in Perth, Australian skipper Aaron Finch sent Pakistan in to bat after winning the toss, believing there was enough in the wicket for his bowlers to cause problems. His instinct proved right with Ahmed's breezy 45 the only innings of note, with Kane Richardson snaring three wickets.

Skipper Babar Azam had been the standout for his team this series, hitting two consecutive 50s. But he fell early on a fast, bouncy pitch at Perth Arena, out lbw to Mitchell Starc for six. The Australian quick then smashed the stumps of Mohammad Rizwan next ball with a searing inswinger, leaving Pakistan in trouble at 15 for two.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq, brought into the team for the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, didn't fare much better. He hit two boundaries in his 14 before mis-hitting a pull shot off Sean Abbott, playing his first international since 2014, for Ben McDermott to take an easy catch.

Haris Sohail again failed, mistiming a shot out off-spinner Ashton Agar to leave the visitors struggling at 59 for four at the halfway mark. Debutant Khushdil Shah lasted 11 balls for his eight runs before holing out to Starc off Richardson, with Imad Wasim also falling cheaply.

When the aggressive Ahmed -- who also scored a quickfire 62 in Canberra -- finally went looking for a boundary off Richardson, it was left to the tailenders to at least ensure their team made it into three figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Geo-mapping of over 6 lakh registered Waqf properties to be completed by 2022: Union Minister Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said the geo-mapping of over six lakh registered Waqf properties in the country would be completed by 2022. Over the past five years, more than 98 per cent of Waqf properties hav...

Turkish, Russian troops conduct 3rd joint patrol in Syria

Turkish and Russian troops are conducting their third joint patrol in northeast Syria, under a deal between the two countries that forced Syrian Kurdish fighters to withdraw from areas bordering Turkey. Turkeys Defense Ministry said the tro...

China's top chip maker urges U.S. firms to help ease tensions

The head of Chinas top state-run semiconductor maker, Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, called on U.S. companies to do better in efforts to overcome China-U.S. tech tensions given they continue to profit from the Chinese market. Semiconductors have be...

Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

HIGHLIGHTThe BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a 50-50 power-sharing agreement before the elections.Amid the political stalemate in Mahar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019