Australia v Pakistan third T20 scoreboard
Perth, Nov 8 (AFP) Scoreboard in the third and final Twenty20 international between Australia and Pakistan on Friday in Perth: Pakistan
I ul-Haq c McDermott b Abbott 14 B Azam lbw Starc 6
M Rizwan b Starc 0 H Sohail c Richardson b Agar 8
I Ahmed c Starc b Richardson 45 K Shah c Starc b Richardson 8
I Wasim c Agar b Abbott 6 S Khan c Finch b Richardson 1
M Amir not out 9 M Hasnain not out 4
Extras (lb1, w4) 5 Total (eight wickets, 20 overs) 106
Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-15, 3-22, 4-54, 5-69, 6-88, 7-92, 8-92 Bowling: Starc 4-0-29-2, Richardson 4-0-18-3, Stanlake 4-0-19-0, Abbott 4-0-14-2, Agar 4-0-25-1
Australia A Finch not out 52
D Warner not out 48 Extras (lb1, w8) 9
Total (0 wickets, 11.5 overs) 109 Bowling: Amir 3-0-25-0, Musa 3.5-0-39-0, Hasnain 4-0-32-0, Wasim 1-0-12-0 Result: Australia won by 10 wickets. AFP
PDS PDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Marquez keen to atone for chequered Australia history
Odd News Roundup: Australia's Chris the sheep, the world's woolliest, dies
Cricket-Australia look to make statement a year ahead of T20 World Cup
Australian PM Scott Morrison extends Diwali wishes
Australian judge orders Chinese tycoon to detail wealth