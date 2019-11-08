International Development News
CGF chief to meet IOA officials to discuss 2022 CWG boycott threat

Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin will arrive here on November 13 for a meeting with IOA's top officials, who have proposed a boycott of the 2022 Birmingham CWG for shooting's exclusion from the roster. CGF CEO David Grevemberg and Media and Communications Manger Tom Degun will accompany Martin for the two-day visit to India.

The meeting was agreed upon following Indian Olympic Association's proposal to the Sports Ministry in July to boycott 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The meeting between the top brasses of the CGF and the IOA will be held on November 14. The IOA delegation will be led by its president Narinder Batra and will also have secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

The CGF chief and the CEO will meet Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju later on the same day. The CGF delegation will also visit some venues of the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games and have a meeting with the IOA Athletes Commission. The visiting top officials of the CGF will hold a press conference on November 14, along with Batra and Mehta.

Next day, Martin and Grevemberg will travel to Punjab where they will meet the Governor before flying back to UK the following day.

