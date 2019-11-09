International Development News
Falcons QB Ryan to start vs. Saints

  Reuters
  Atlanta
  Updated: 09-11-2019 01:16 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 01:14 IST
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will return from a one-game absence to start Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, coach Dan Quinn announced Friday. Ryan, 34, sustained a sprained ankle in the Falcons' 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 20. The 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player sat out Atlanta's 27-20 setback to the Seattle Seahawks the following week, marking his first missed start since Dec. 20, 2009.

"He's ready," Quinn said on Friday. Ryan has thrown for 2,170 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season for Atlanta (1-7), which aims to snap a six-game skid on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) when it visits New Orleans (7-1).

Running back Ito Smith (neck), defensive end John Cominsky (ankle) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) has been ruled out against the Saints. Cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) is listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game, per Quinn.

