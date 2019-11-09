REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-USA-WOMEN/ Soccer: U.S. women's team granted class action status in equal-pay lawsuit

The members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in March over allegations of gender discrimination can pursue their claims as a class action, a California court ruled on Friday. OLYMPIC-USA-REFORMS/

USOPC introduces reforms in response to Nassar scandal The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday introduced the first wave of reforms to correct the organizational failings that allowed Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, to prey on young athletes.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/ NBA roundup: Bogdanovic drops Bucks at buzzer

Bojan Bogdanovic drained the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired Friday to lift the Utah Jazz, who withstood a series of furious second-half comebacks by the Milwaukee Bucks, to a 103-100 victory in Salt Lake City. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United Tottenham Hotspur face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

9 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth 9 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Everton

9 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v West Ham United 9 Nov

SOCCER-FRANCE-B29-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Ligue 1 wrap

Paris St Germain travel to Brest in Ligue 1 9 Nov

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-HEL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Verona

Inter Milan host Verona in a Serie A match 9 Nov

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ENG-GER/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Women's International Friendly - England v Germany

England play Germany in a women's international friendly at Wembley in front of what could come close to the world-record crowd for a women's fixture. The current record is 90,105 people who watched the 1999 women's World Cup final in Los Angeles. 9 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Arsenal

Leicester City play Arsenal in the Premier League. 9 Nov

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund in Germany's Bundesliga. 9 Nov

SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Real Madrid

Real Madrid visit Eibar in La Liga. 9 Nov

SOCCER-SUDAMERICANA-COO-INV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Copa Sudamericana - Final - Colon de Santa Fe v Independiente del Valle

Soccer Football - Copa Sudamericana - Final - Colon de Santa Fe v Independiente del Valle at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium of Asuncion 9 Nov

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-CLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Celta Vigo

Barcelona face Celta Vigo in La Liga. 9 Nov

SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-SVW/REPORT (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Werder Bremen

League leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. 10 Nov

TENNIS-NEXTGEN/ (TV) Tennis - Next Gen ATP Finals Action from the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

9 Nov TENNIS-FEDCUP-AUS-FRA/ (TV)

Tennis - Fed Cup Final - Australia v France Day two of the Fed Cup World Group final as Australia host France in Perth.

10 Nov TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals Novak Djokovic plays Matteo Berrettini and Roger Federer takes on Dominic Thiem on day one of the ATP Finals in London. 10 Nov

ESPORTS-LOL/ (PIX) (TV) League of Legends world championship finals in Paris

Gamers attend the League of Legends World Championship Finals in Paris. 10 Nov

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Turkish Airlines Open

Action from day four of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya. 10 Nov

