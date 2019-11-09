International Development News
We can put Indian bowling attack under pressure: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo

Ahead of the final T20I of the series, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said he believes that his team has the potential to put Indian bowling attack under pressure.

Russell Domingo. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the final T20I of the series, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said he believes that his team has the potential to put Indian bowling attack under pressure. "India are one of the best sides in the world but we do think that if we bat up to our potential, we can put their bowling attack under pressure," Domingo told reporters in the pre-match conference.

Batting second in the first T20I against India, Bangladesh registered a seven-wicket victory as Mushfiqur Rahim scored an unbeaten 60 runs. In the last match, India outclassed Bangla Tigers and won the match comfortably by eight wickets as Rohit Sharma played a knock of 85 runs.

"It has been a tough couple of weeks before this tour, but the players deserve a lot of credit. The energy and desire they have shown in the last 10 days it has been fantastic. They were willing to try new things. They are playing against a quality side away from home," Domingo said. "If someone said to us two weeks ago that we will be one-all coming into Nagpur, no one would have believed it. So we are pretty happy where we are, and it is a great opportunity tomorrow and the guys are really excited about it," he added.

Bangladesh T20I Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Al Amin Hossain. The three-match series is currently levelled at 1-1. India and Bangladesh will face each other in the decider of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on November 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

