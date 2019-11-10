International Development News
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast upset Nigeria in Olympics qualifying tournament

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 09:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 09:40 IST
Ivory Coast upset Nigeria in Olympics qualifying tournament
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Videoblocks

Silas Gnaka converted a penalty as the Ivory Coast surprised Nigeria 1-0 in Cairo in the Group B opener at a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Later, severely depleted South Africa drew 0-0 with Zambia in a lively second match of a double-header at the Al Salam Stadium.

Gnaka scored after Olisa Ndah committed a foul that resulted in him being red-carded, leaving Nigeria to play the final 20 minutes a man short. Nigeria lacked captain Azubuike Okechukwu and Taiwo Awoniyi after their Turkish and German clubs refused to release them ahead of the November 11-19 international window.

Many European clubs did agreed to free players for the tournament, which doubles as the Africa U23 Cup of Nations, even though it started and will finish outside the window. Meanwhile, South Africa and Zambia provided plenty of free-flowing football only to be let down by poor finishing.

South Africa arrived in Egypt with just 12 players, and lacked six of the 21-man squad when they faced Zambia due to some domestic clubs taking a hard line on releasing players. Former South Africa great Neil Tovey was furious with the clubs, saying: "It is a disgrace. It is downright diabolical that they cannot have the best players."

Tovey, who captained hosts Bafana Bafana (The Boys) to victory in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, is now the South African Football Association technical director. On Friday, hosts Egypt edged Mali 1-0 and Ghana came from behind to draw 1-1 with Cameroon in the first series of Group A matches.

The finalists and the winners of the third-place play-off will represent Africa at the 16-nation Tokyo Olympics football tournament. Nigeria have won gold and silver medals, Cameroon gold and Ghana bronze at previous Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia India plans to start multiple flights connecting Ahmedabad

AirAsia India will fly daily on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru route and start multiple flights connecting the commercial capital of Gujarat with other major destinations like Delhi, Goa and Hyderabad by the month end, an official said. Ahmedabad ...

UPDATE 1-Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest

Cambodia freed opposition leader Kem Sokha from house arrest on Sunday, more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason, but he remains banned from politics and from leaving the country, a court said. The easing of restri...

Ivory Coast upset Nigeria in Olympics qualifying tournament

Silas Gnaka converted a penalty as the Ivory Coast surprised Nigeria 1-0 in Cairo in the Group B opener at a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Later, severely depleted South Africa drew 0-0 with Zambia in a lively seco...

Australian boxer Ritchie dies in sparring accident

Australias boxing community was in shock Sunday after middleweight Dwight Ritchie collapsed and died aged just 27, reportedly while sparring. Sydneys Daily Telegraph said he took a body shot on Saturday, walked back to his corner and collap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019