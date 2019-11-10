Pune cueist Arantxa wins bronze medal
Maharashtra cueist Arantxa Sanchis added another feather in her cap when she clinched a bronze medal in the women's competition of the IBSF Snooker Championships which concluded in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday. Arantxa went down fighting to Nutcharat Wongharuthai of Thailand by a narrow 4-2 (89-1, 39-66, 78-32, 26-54, 73-31 and 65-15) in the best-of-7-frame semi-final and had to settle for the bronze medal.
This was the Pune-based Arantxa's sixth medal in international competition, a media release issued here said on Sunday. In the second semi-final, Ng On Yee of Hong Kong China prevailed over Thailands Waratthanun Sukritthanes 4-3.
Earlier in the quarter-finals, Arantxa potted steadily and quite consistently to put it across China's Bai Yulu 4-3 (72-38, 1-66, 66-57, 2-84, 65-31, 16-100, 78-12) to progress to the penultimate round. Ng On Yee emerged champion after defeating Thailand's Nutcharat Wongharuthai (Thailand) by a convincing 5-2 frame scores, it added.
