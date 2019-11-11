Dolphins make Colts pay for turnovers in 16-12 win

Miami's defense intercepted Brian Hoyer three times Sunday and kicker Jason Sanders boomed three long field goals, including the go-ahead and insurance kicks in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 16-12 upset over the Indianapolis Colts. Sanders' 48-yarder with 5:45 left in the game gave Miami (2-7) a 13-12 lead, and another 48-yarder just over two minutes later upped the lead to four. That occurred five plays after Nik Needham intercepted Hoyer at the Indianapolis 35.

The Colts' final drive ended at the Dolphins' 8 when Hoyer's pass to tight end Eric Ebron came up two yards shy of a first down as Needham made the tackle with 45 seconds remaining. Hoyer, making his first start in two years as Jacoby Brissett (knee) sat out, finished 18 of 39 for 204 yards. Indianapolis (5-4) fell a game behind Houston in the AFC South with its second straight loss.

Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 21 of 33 passes with an interception for 169 yards for Miami. Indianapolis took its first lead with 11:30 left in the game on Hoyer's 1-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle, but Adam Vinatieri pulled the extra point wide left. It was his sixth missed PAT of the year.

After earning its first win last week over the New York Jets, Miami carried over that momentum to the first half, stifling Indianapolis' offense. Fans at Lucas Oil Stadium booed their performance frequently during the second quarter. The Dolphins established a 3-0 lead when Sanders converted a 47-yard field goal with 6:44 left in the first quarter, finishing an eight-play, 51-yard drive. The score was set up when Steven Parker picked off Hoyer's pass in the end zone.

Fitzpatrick made it 10-0 with 1:52 remaining in the half on an 11-yard run, three plays after Bobby McCain picked off a Hoyer pass and returned it 32 yards to the 12. The Colts finished the half with only five first downs and 108 yards. Indianapolis finally sustained a couple of drives in the third quarter, establishing its running game behind Marlon Mack and using some short passing. Vinatieri capped the drives with 25- and 39-yard field goals, cutting Miami's lead to 10-6.

