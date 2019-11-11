MP: India, Bangladesh teams arrive in Indore for first Test
The India and Bangladesh cricketteams arrived in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for thefirst Test scheduled to start on November 14
The two squads reached Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airportby a special plane from Nagpur, where they played the thirdand final T20 International on Sunday, and then headed fortheir respective hotels here, an MP Cricket Association (MPCA)official said
Cricket lovers flocked to the airport to get a glimpseof their favourite stars, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
