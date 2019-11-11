International Development News
Development News Edition

Georginio Wijnaldum feels Liverpool did 'quite well' against Manchester City

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum feels his club did 'quite well' against Manchester City after securing a 3-1 victory in the Premier League.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:08 IST
Georginio Wijnaldum feels Liverpool did 'quite well' against Manchester City
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum feels his club did 'quite well' against Manchester City after securing a 3-1 victory in the Premier League. "What a game! I think the way the game started was quite difficult - they play a long ball to the right side and I think they ended up with two corners, so at that moment you have to be awake immediately because otherwise you can concede a goal. But I think we did it quite well and next to that it was quite wild and hectic!" the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying.

"But after the first couple of minutes I think we played good football [and] scored two goals. In the second half we came out of the dressing room, started good and scored another one," he added. Wijnaldum said Liverpool conceded one goal in the 78th minute because they were tired.

"It was 3-0 and then at the end, because we were tired, it was a little bit difficult and they were getting better in the game and this resulted in one goal for them. But at the end we played a very good game," Wijnaldum said. With this victory, Liverpool consolidated their position on the Premier League points table as they now have 34 points, eight points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City.

Liverpool will now compete against Crystal Palace on November 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Brexit Party's Farage says will not challenge PM Johnson's Conservatives in 317 seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that his party would not contest 317 Conservative Party seats in the Dec. 12 election but would contest nearly all other seats, a significant boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage sai...

Admissions 2020-21 Open at India's First Design University

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Anant National University AnantU, Indias first Design University, located in the heritage city of Ahmedabad, is now accepting applications for the academic year 2020-21. The University offers D...

Toddler crushed to death by tempo in outer Delhi's Narela

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was crushed to death under the wheels of a tempo in outer Delhis Narela on Monday after she crawled under the vehicle and it started moving, police said. The incident was reported to police at around 11 am, th...

Ficci signs Fintech MoU with Singapore; BHIM-UPI QR to go global

Industry body Ficci on Monday signed an agreement with Singapore Fintech Association SFA to boost cooperation for development of financial technology industry in India and the southeast Asian country. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019