International Development News
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Cricket-India finally join the pink-ball party in Bangladesh series

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 11:11 IST
PREVIEW-Cricket-India finally join the pink-ball party in Bangladesh series
Image Credit: Twitter (@CountyChamp)

India plays their first day-night test as part of a two-match series against Bangladesh this month and while there may be some apprehension about using the pink ball for the first time they are unlikely to lose any sleep about facing a team in disarray.

Bangladesh was forced into a leadership change on the eve of their tour of India after captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned for breaching the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption code. Their Twenty20 team under Mahmudullah began brightly but could not deny India a 2-1 series victory despite the absence of the resting Virat Kohli.

The task, as newly-installed test captain Mominul Haque is likely to find out, will be significantly tougher in the test series, which gets underway in Indore on Thursday. India has won all five tests since the World Test Championship kicked in, including a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa last month to record their 11th consecutive test series victory at home.

In addition to Shakib, Bangladesh is also without opener Tamim Iqbal, who has opted out of the tour to be with his pregnant wife, and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who is nursing a back injury. India is without Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a lower back stress fracture, but fellow quicks Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav ensured the pace spearhead was not missed against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma's seamless transformation into a test opener after years of struggles in India's crowded middle-order appears to have ended the only uncertainty in India's compact batting lineup. The limited-overs stalwart, playing his first series as a Test opener against South Africa, walked away with the man-of-the-series award for his three 100-plus knocks in four innings, including a maiden double century.

The elegant right-hander, who led India in the Twenty20 series, faces a fresh challenge in the series which includes the first day-night test for both sides in Kolkata from Nov. 22. Rohit is one of the few players from either side with at least some experience of the pink ball to be used for the day-night Test.

"I've played only one pink-ball game in the Duleep Trophy ... but I batted at number six then and now I'll be opening," Rohit told Reuters in a recent interview, adding he was more excited than apprehensive about the experience. "Obviously we need a lot of more experience with that ball, but it's a great time for us to play a day-night Test."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan to swap Taliban militants for American, Australian captives

Afghanistan will release two senior Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group in exchange for an American and an Australian professor who were kidnapped in 2016, Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis office said on Tuesday.The ...

Let us resolve to follow Guru Nanak's ideals of humanism, social equality: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi greeted Sikhs across the world on Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary on Tuesday. Gandhi said Guru Nanaks teachings of mutual love, truthfulness, brotherhood and righteousness are of eternal relevance hav...

Jordan foils plot against U.S., Israeli diplomats and American soldiers - newspaper

Jordanian intelligence recently foiled a plot by two suspected militants to mount terror attacks against U.S. and Israeli diplomats alongside U.S. troops deployed at a military base in the south of the country, state-owned al Rai newspaper ...

Delhi: Ex Army officer arrested for alleged theft, commits suicide in Tihar Jail

Retired Indian Army officer Mukesh Chopra, who was arrested earlier this month, has allegedly committed suicide inside the Tihar Jail. It was a case of suicide. All new inmates were called to the jail dispensary for counselling on November ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019