International Development News
Development News Edition

James Pattinson wants to play consecutive games again

Australian speedster James Pattinson has expressed his desire to play back-to-back games in Test cricket soon.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 11:36 IST
James Pattinson wants to play consecutive games again
Australian bowler James Pattinson. Image Credit: ANI

Australian speedster James Pattinson has expressed his desire to play back-to-back games in Test cricket soon. Pattinson had suffered several injuries in the past. The right-arm bowler was sidelined midway through the 2013 and 2015 Ashes due to back injuries.

The Australia team adopted a workload management policy with him during the 2019 Ashes and didn't allow him to play consecutive games. "To rock up, have four days off and bowl again - I was like, 'what's this all about?' It's things like that where you pinch yourself and go, 'this is good, things are starting to line up a little bit'. Still not being 30 yet, I've still got a lot of cricket left," ICC quoted Pattinson as saying.

"The next process for me now, if I do get the chance in the Test arena, is to play more back-to-back cricket," he added. Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting from November 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, another targeted in Damascus

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rarely targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, accusing him of carrying out a series of cross-border attacks and planning more. Israel...

Afghanistan to swap Taliban militants for American, Australian captives

Afghanistan will release two senior Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group in exchange for an American and an Australian professor who were kidnapped in 2016, Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis office said on Tuesday.The ...

Let us resolve to follow Guru Nanak's ideals of humanism, social equality: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi greeted Sikhs across the world on Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary on Tuesday. Gandhi said Guru Nanaks teachings of mutual love, truthfulness, brotherhood and righteousness are of eternal relevance hav...

Jordan foils plot against U.S., Israeli diplomats and American soldiers - newspaper

Jordanian intelligence recently foiled a plot by two suspected militants to mount terror attacks against U.S. and Israeli diplomats alongside U.S. troops deployed at a military base in the south of the country, state-owned al Rai newspaper ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019