Blue Jackets D Murray (broken hand) activated

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated defenseman Ryan Murray off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday night's road game against the Montreal Canadiens. Murray, 26, missed the past six games with a broken hand suffered in a 7-4 loss at Philadelphia on Oct. 26. He has one goal and three assists in 10 games this season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Murray has 14 goals and 91 assists in 330 games with the Blue Jackets. In a corresponding move, Columbus assigned defenseman Adam Clendening to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Clendening, 27, was recalled on Nov. 5 but has not appeared in any games this season. The journeyman has four goals and 20 assists in 90 games with seven teams since his 2014 NHL debut.

