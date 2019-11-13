REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-MURRAY/ Murray excited to see what next couple of years can bring

Former world number one Andy Murray is excited to see what he can achieve over the next couple of years after returning to the tour following hip resurfacing surgery but he will not be setting any lofty targets. TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Federer rebounds with win over Berrettini Roger Federer got back on track at the ATP Finals with a 7-6(2) 6-3 defeat of Italian Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.

SOCCER-MLS-CHI-MCCARTY-TRADE/ Chicago Fire trade McCarty to expansion Nashville

The Chicago Fire traded veteran midfielder Dax McCarty to Nashville SC on Tuesday, receiving $100,000 and a draft pick from the expansion side in return. UPCOMING

MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ Motor racing-Brazilian Grand Prix preview and statistics

We preview the penultimate race of the Formula One season at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit, with statistics and a drivers' form sheet. 13 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Finals

Day four of the ATP Finals in London. 13 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-ENG-MNE/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England news conference

England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a news conference at The Grove Hotel ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro knowing victory would secure their spot in next year's finals. 13 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

