Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Thiem beats Djokovic in thriller to reach semis

Austria's Dominic Thiem booked a semi-final spot at the ATP Finals with a stunning victory over Novak Djokovic in the standout match of the tournament so far on Tuesday. The world number five ripped winners all over the 02 Arena's blue court to rock five-time champion Djokovic on his heels for a 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(5) victory and move top of the group. Wainwright, Cardinals agree to one-year deal

Adam Wainwright has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the St. Louis Cardinals for a 16th season. The team announced the signing Tuesday. The deal is for $5 million plus up to $5 million in incentives, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported. Giants hire Kapler to be next manager

Coming off their third straight losing season, the San Francisco Giants are once again turning to a former Los Angeles Dodger to fill a huge vacancy. The team announced Tuesday night it has hired Gabe Kapler to be its next manager, replacing three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Report: Astros stole signs electronically in 2017

The Houston Astros are alleged to have stolen signs electronically throughout the 2017 season, The Athletic reported on Tuesday. Major League Baseball rules prohibit MLB teams from using electronics to see a catcher's signs to the pitcher. Chicago Fire trade McCarty to expansion Nashville

The Chicago Fire traded veteran midfielder Dax McCarty to Nashville SC on Tuesday, receiving $100,000 and a draft pick from the expansion side in return. The Fire will receive $50,000 in general allocation money and $50,000 in targeted allocation money plus a second-round pick in the 2021 draft. NFL notebook: All 32 teams invited to Kaepernick workout

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, will have a private workout for teams on Saturday in Atlanta. Teams were informed by the league that the 32-year-old Kaepernick will do on-field work and be available for an interview, and all 32 teams are invited. Video of both also will be made available to clubs. NBA notebook: George set to make Clippers’ debut

The Los Angeles Clippers have opened 7-3, are coming off a victory over the defending champion Toronto Raptors and now have something else to buoy their spirits: Paul George reportedly will make his debut with the team by Thursday. The six-time All-Star forward, acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a July trade, has missed the opening 10 games of the season while recovering from two offseason shoulder surgeries. Federer eyes Djokovic after rebounding against Berrettini

Novak Djokovic suffered defeat in a thriller against an inspired Dominic Thiem at the ATP Finals on Tuesday and now faces a showdown with great rival Roger Federer to decide who will reach the last four at the season-ender. Swiss Federer shrugged of defeat by Austria's Thiem in his opening group match to comfortably beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6(2) 6-3 in the day's opening singles. Kosgei among five finalists for female athlete of the year

Kenya's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei is among five finalists for the Female Athlete of the Year award after the sport's governing body, World Athletics, narrowed down the initial list of 11 nominees. Kosgei finished last month's Chicago Marathon in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to break Briton Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old world record. Twins' Baldelli named AL Manager of Year

Rocco Baldelli of the Minnesota Twins was named American League Manager of the Year, and Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals won the National League honor, it was announced Tuesday on the MLB Network. The 38-year-old Baldelli is the youngest person to win the top manager honor. The Twins went 101-61 and won the AL Central title under Baldelli in his first season on the job.

