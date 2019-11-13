India's Dhanush Srikanth bags 3 golds at Asian Shooting Championships

Indian shooter Dhanush Srikanth bagged three gold medals in the men's 10m air pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships here on Tuesday. The debutant won the medals in junior men's 10m air rifle individual, mixed-gender and team events.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and hailed Srikanth's superb performance. "What a superb international debut for #DhanushSrikanth as he wins three gold medals at the #AsianShooting Championships. He won the 10m air rifle individual, team and mixed with #ShreyaAgrawal. Great going by the #KheloIndia talent," SAI tweeted.

Earlier, Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary bagged a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)