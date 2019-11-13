International Development News
Sibley, Crawley tons as England warm up for Tests

Wellington, Nov 13 (AFP) Dom Sibley and Zac Crawley staked their claims for England Test debuts with unbeaten centuries in their first warm-up match in New Zealand, which ended in a draw in Whangarei on Wednesday. Stuart Broad was also in sharp form with a miserly one for 15 off nine overs against a New Zealand XI made up of fringe first class players.

Given a chance to acclimatise to New Zealand conditions, Sibley made a disciplined 100 and Crawley 103 before both retired, while Joe Root hit an unbeaten 41 at a run-a-ball pace. In reply to England's two for 376 declared, the New Zealand XI were four for 285 at the close of the two-day match.

In contrast to Broad's tight performance with the ball, Jofra Archer took two for 46 off 11 overs while Ben Stokes finished with none for 33 off eight. A three-day match against New Zealand A starts in Whangarei on Friday with the first Test beginning in Tauranga on November 21. (AFP) APA

