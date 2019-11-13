Soccer-Chelsea Women complete signing of Australian skipper Kerr

HIGHLIGHT Kerr helped Chicago Red Stars to the NWSL Championship final

Chelsea have signed Australia international skipper Sam Kerr on a 2-1/2 year deal, with the 26-year-old forward set to join the Women's Super League leaders during the second half of the 2019-20 season.

Kerr, who had been linked to top European sides including Champions League winners Lyon and Barcelona, split her time between Australian W-League side Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars in America's National Women's Soccer League this year.

"I feel Chelsea have been building something special over the years and I want to be a part of that - I want to lift some trophies," Kerr said in a statement on Chelsea's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)