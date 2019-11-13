International Development News
School Games: Twin gymnasts win medals for Maha

School Games: Twin gymnasts win medals for Maha

Twin gymnasts Riddhi and Siddhi Hattekar from here have won a gold and a silver medals in an all-around individual event in the U-17 category in national school games being held in Agra on Wednesday. Apart from the sisters, the Maharashtra team won a Gold medal in Rhythmic gymnastics U-14 category, stated a press release issued by District Sports Office in Aurangabad.

This team consisted of Sayukta Kale, Kimaya Karle, Swara Ghogle and Ria Khillare. The Maharashtra team also won a bronze medal in the U-14 artistic event.

In the U-17 event, Riddhi with 41.75 points won gold, while her twin sister Siddhi with 40.35 points bagged the silver medal, it said. Riya Kelkar from the state also clinched a silver medal in balancing beam, while Sayukta Kale won gold medal and Kimaya Karle bagged a silver medal each in rhythmic event.

In U-14 boys category of artistic gymnastics the Maharashtra team comprising Aryan Desai, Rudra Chafekar, Mann Kothari, Vinod Jain, Kaushik Raghuvanshi, Nehul Gorule, Vedant Humarlekar of Maharashtra won a bronze medal with 134 points. The girls in the same category also bagged the Bronze Medal with 202.85 points.

The team comprised Riya Kelkar, Devyani Kolte, Tanvi Kolte, Arya Parab and Suhane Adne..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

