International Development News
Development News Edition

Bierhoff hopes "power football" by Germany can boost home crowds

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:36 IST
Bierhoff hopes "power football" by Germany can boost home crowds

Berlin, Nov 13 (AFP) Oliver Bierhoff says Germany want to brush aside minnows Belarus with a display of "power football" in their bid to wrap up Euro 2020 qualification on Saturday and also boost flagging ticket sales. Germany host Belarus in Moenchengladbach on Saturday when main Group C rivals the Netherlands also play a tricky away tie in Belfast against Northern Ireland, who the Germans host in Frankfurt in next Tuesday's final qualifier.

The Germans and Dutch are level on 15 points with the top two teams going through, so Germany can wrap up Euro 2020 qualification on Saturday for next June's finals against Belarus by bettering third-placed Northern Ireland's result against Holland. However, home fans are unenthusiastic about seeing die Mannschaft live with around a third of tickets for the games against Belarus and Northern Ireland still available.

Only 30,000 of the 46,000 tickets in Moenchengladbach, each costing between 80 and 25 euros, and 37,000 of the 48,500 in Frankfurt, have been sold. While priority in both games is a resounding win, team director Bierhoff wants eye-catching displays to win back disgruntled fans, some of whom have been turned off since defending champions Germany failed to qualify from their 2018 World Cup group at last year's finals.

In October, Dortmund's stadium was also a third empty for the 2-2 draw with Argentina, however last September's 4-2 defeat against Holland, Germany's only defeat so far in their Euro 2020 qualifiers, was a sellout. "We have to try to play power football for 90 minutes and make it attractive, then there is a reason for every fan to enjoy going to a game," said Bierhoff.

Enthusiasm to see the national team play has dwindled since 2014 when German fans were eager to see the team which won the World Cup in Brazil. After "a long phase of enthusiasm in which things almost ran by themselves," admitted Bierhoff, "we have to be aware that we have to do more to maintain" fans enthusiasm.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer says the 8:45 pm (1945 GMT) kick-offs do little to encourage fans. "The kick-off times are getting later and the weather isn't optimal in Germany in November," said Neuer.

"With all due respect, we aren't playing against the top teams, where you can expect every fan to come to see us." Germany's goalkeeper, 33, says a packed list of club fixtures in the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League until the January break is also a factor, "there are many more games than there used to be" for fans to attend.

Germany are rebuilding their squad after head coach Joachim Loew jettisoned veterans Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng in March to bring in fresh blood and Bierhoff asked for patience with the young team. "It's understandable that it doesn't always work 90 minutes for a young team," he added. AFP SSC SSC

SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-'Future of the presidency' at stake as Trump impeachment hearings kick off

Senior Democratic and Republican lawmakers presented dueling narratives on Wednesday as a U.S. congressional impeachment inquiry that threatens Donald Trumps tumultuous presidency entered a crucial new phase with the first public hearing. D...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields fall as Trump speech brings investors back to bonds

Euro zone bond yields fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened China with further tariffs if it fails to sign a trade deal, dimming the optimism that has hurt bond markets in recent weeks. Trump dangled the prospect of...

Rajapaksa's dual nationality issue resurfaces in Lanka polls

Two Sri Lankan civil society activists on Wednesday filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the alleged dual nationality of main opposition presidential candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa. Gamini Viyangoda and Chandragupta Thenuwara app...

Smog shrouds north Delhi-NCR again; schools shut till Friday

The noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution in Delhi-NCR towards the emergency zone on Wednesday, prompting authorities to order closure of schools till November 15 -- a second time in two wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019