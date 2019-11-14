International Development News
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Burns, Bancroft recalled in Australia test squad

Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketcomau)

Australia opener Marcus Harris has been dropped from the test squad and replaced by Queensland batsman Joe Burns for the upcoming two-match series against Pakistan.

Cameron Bancroft has also been recalled in the 14-man squad released on Thursday for the series, which begins on Nov. 21 in Brisbane, after being dropped midway through the Ashes in England. Uncapped bowling all-rounder Michael Neser has been included along with pacemen Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson.

Cricket Australia announced earlier on Thursday that promising batsman Will Pucovski had withdrawn from selection for "mental wellbeing" reasons. Squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser

