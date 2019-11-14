International Development News
Cricket-Shami, Ashwin put India on top despite sloppy catching

  Reuters
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 14-11-2019 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:39 IST
Cricket-Shami, Ashwin put India on top despite sloppy catching
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Right-arm quick Mohammed Shami claimed two wickets in the last two balls before the tea break to help India overcome a string of dropped catches and reduce Bangladesh to 140 for seven wickets on day one of the opening test in Indore on Thursday.

After being reduced to 31-3 in the morning session, Bangladesh showed signs of recovery at 115 for four before spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Shami wrecked their middle order. Liton Das was batting on 21 at the break with Bangladesh struggling to put on decent first innings total despite India's poor catching at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat in his first match as Bangladesh's test captain but that decision soon backfired. India's three-pronged pace attack exploited the early morning conditions and regularly beat the tentative bats of both Bangladesh openers.

Umesh Yadav drew first blood in the sixth over, getting Imrul Kayes caught in the slip for six. In the next over, Ishant Sharma, back in the side replacing spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, dismissed the other opener, Shadman Islam, also for six.

Shami then put the tourists further on the back foot, pitching a fuller delivery and generating enough late movement to trap Mohammad Mithun lbw for 13. Mominul (37) and Mushfiqur Rahim (43) put up some resistance with the bat, though they were also aided by some good fortune.

Mominul was on three when he was spilled in the slip by Ajinkya Rahane, otherwise, a safe catcher who had a terrible day, off Ashwin. Mushfiqur was dropped twice, first by Virat Kohli and then by Rahane, who also dropped Mahmudullah off Ashwin.

Just before Bangladesh reached the 100-mark, Ashwin bowled Mominul, and later the off-spinner dismissed Mahmudullah in the same fashion. Mushfiqur hit a six off Ashwin and was looking good for fifty when Shami dismissed him and Mehidy Hasan Miraz off successive deliveries to be on a hat-trick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

