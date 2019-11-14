Rugby-Scotland accept World Rugby fine over typhoon comments

The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) has accepted a fine and "expressed its regret" for comments made at the Rugby World Cup in relation to the potential cancellation of their match against Japan in Yokohama due to Typhoon Hagibis. Three World Cup pool matches were canceled at the World Cup and Scotland's decisive game with hosts Japan was in doubt for several days due to the impact of the typhoon.

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson had threatened legal action if the match did not go ahead, saying that the decision "was not just" and suggested that New Zealand might have been treated differently in the same situation. A World Rugby disputes committee ruled last week that Dodson's comments constituted misconduct and formally reprimanded and fined the SRU, saying it should also issue a "meaningful apology".

"World Rugby can confirm that the Scottish Rugby Union has expressed its regret and has confirmed it will not challenge World Rugby further on this matter," World Rugby said in a statement on Thursday. "The Scottish Rugby Union has agreed to pay a donation of 70,000 pounds ($89,572) to World Rugby and the matter is now closed."

The match did go ahead, with Japan claiming a famous 28-21 victory that sent them into the quarter-finals and eliminated the Scots. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds)

