International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian women beat West Indies by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I, seal series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Providence
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 10:36 IST
Indian women beat West Indies by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I, seal series

The fast-rising Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat after India's spinners wreaked havoc to set up a series-clinching seven-wicket win over the West Indies in a low-scoring third women's T20 International here. The spinners restricted West Indies to a paltry 59 for 9 in the stipulated 20 overs before Rodrigues played an unbeaten innings of 40 (51 balls) to take India home with 20 balls to spare and for the loss of just three wickets.

The triumph sealed India's second consecutive T20 series win. They had beaten South Africa at home last month. Spinners Radha Yadav (2/6), Deepti Sharma (2/12), Poonam Yadav (1/8) and Anuja Patil (1/13) were the architect of the win that reaffirmed India's supremacy over West Indies, who have now lost six T20 Internationals on the trot.

Opting to bat, West Indies were off to a disastrous start as their top order, comprising Hayley Matthews (5), Stacy-Ann King (7) and Shemaine Campbelle (2), managed to put only 12 runs on the board in the first six overs. Anuja drew first blood for India as she removed Matthews in the beginning of the third over. Campbelle and King soon followed.

Wicketkeeper Chedean Nation (11) and Natasha McLean (3) tried to resurrect the West Indies innings but the former was run out in the 13th over with the hosts reeling at 34 for 5. Chinelle Henry (11) tried to fight back but the Indian bowlers kept striking at regular intervals to restrict the hosts to a paltry total.

In reply, the Indians also began on a shaky note. Teenager Shafali Verma, who scored two-back-to-back half centuries before this game, was out for a duck while Smriti Mandhan (3) also departed cheaply.

It was not a happy outing for captain Harmanpreet Kaur (7) as well. However, Rodrigues hit a patient 40 to lead her side to victory. The next match of the five-game series will be held here on Sunday.

Brief scores: West Indies 59/9 in 20 overs (Chinelle Henry 11; Radha Yadav 2-6, Deepti Sharma 2-12) lost to India 60/3 in 16.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 40 not out; Hayley Matthews 2-7) by 7 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Agarwal nears ton, India eclipse Bangladesh despite Kohli duck

India skipper Virat Kohli fell for a second-ball duck on Friday but Mayank Agarwals 91 not out kept the hosts on course for a significant first-innings lead against Bangladesh on day two of the opening test. India were cruising at 188-3 at ...

Supersub Kwabena stars as Ghana stay in Olympics race

Owusu Kwabena came off the bench to score twice in a 2-0 win over Mali on Thursday that took Ghana closer to a first appearance at the Olympic Games football tournament since 2004. The victory, coupled with Cameroon losing 2-1 to hosts Egyp...

Maharashra CM will be from Shiv Sena: NCP's Nawab Malik

As talks are going on between Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party NCP to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena only. Sawaal baar-baar poocha ja ra...

Singapore fines UBS $8 mn for deceptive trades

Singapore has fined Swiss banking giant UBS Sg11.2 million 8 million after investigations showed its advisors deceived clients about prices for bonds and other financial products. The city-states central bank, the Monetary Authority of Sing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019