Mumbai Indians trade Siddesh Lad to KKR

  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:59 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:59 IST
Mumbai Indians on Friday traded all-rounder Siddesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians since 2015, played his first IPL game last season when he was included in the playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game against Kings XI Punjab owing to an injury.

The middle-order batsman hit a six off the first ball he faced and scored 15 runs from 13 balls in his debut game. The 27-year-old, who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit, has played 38 T20 games, having scored 628 runs while picking up 18 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

