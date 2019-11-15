International Development News
England's Anderson making progress in injury comeback

England pace bowler James Anderson has revealed he is "progressing nicely" as he steps up his return from a calf injury. Anderson only bowled four overs in the first Ashes Test against Australia earlier this year before suffering the injury.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker missed the rest of the Ashes and remains sidelined for the current tour of New Zealand. But on Friday the Lancashire star tweeted a video of him bowling in a net session alongside former England batsmen Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott, as well as an encouraging update on his fitness.

"Another day of building up my bowing. Progressing nicely. Happy the two guys on the right weren't batting!" Anderson said. Although Anderson was omitted from the New Zealand trip in order to build up his fitness, the 37-year-old could feature when England head to South Africa.

The series in South Africa begins on Boxing Day and forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

