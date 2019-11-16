International Development News
Soccer-Superb Spain destroy Malta 7-0 to win group

Spain clinched top spot in Group F in style by hammering Malta 7-0 at home on Friday for their biggest win of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign as seven players got on the scoresheet. Spain had sealed their place at next year's tournament last month in unconvincing fashion by drawing 1-1 with both Norway and Sweden but they created a party atmosphere in Cadiz with a superb display of attacking football.

Alvaro Morata put them on their way to a resounding victory by netting midway through the first half, scoring for the seventh consecutive game for club and country. Santi Cazorla doubled their lead shortly before halftime with his first goal for his country in over four years, a special moment for the much-loved 34-year-old who has staged a remarkable recovery from a career-threatening foot injury.

Robert Moreno's side turned on the style in the second half, with defender Pau Torres marking his debut with a goal in the 62nd minute and Pablo Sarabia also netting for the first time for Spain less than 60 seconds later. Dinamo Zagreb striker Dani Olmo then came off the bench to make his Spain debut and moments later marked the occasion by scoring his side's fifth goal, while Gerard Moreno soon followed by scoring his first goal for Spain.

Jesus Navas scored the most impressive strike of the evening for goal number seven, finding the top corner from outside the area, while substitute Paco Alcacer was not far away from hitting goal number eight when he rattled the post. Spain lead the standings with 23 points from nine matches, five more than second-placed Sweden.

