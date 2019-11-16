International Development News
Report: 24-plus NFL teams to attend Kaepernick workout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 05:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 05:10 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

More than 24 NFL teams plan to attend Colin Kaepernick's open workout in Atlanta on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling on the sideline during the national anthem to bring attention to social injustice, has not played since the 2016 season.

The NFL scheduled a workout for Kaepernick at the Atlanta Falcons' practice facility. Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, with the help of former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin, will direct the session. The league earlier had announced that 11 teams -- Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay, and Washington -- confirmed they will attend in some capacity.

NFL Network reported teams have until Saturday to submit names of people attending. Multiple outlets reported the league will not provide Kaepernick with a list of names of those attending, despite the belief the NFL had agreed to do so. A video of the workout, along with an interview, will be prepared and sent to every head coach and general manager in the league.

NFL Network reported the receivers at the workout will be provided by the National Football Scouting Service, which is putting on the event and runs the NFL Scouting Combine each year. The receivers are expected to be mostly players who were on teams during the preseason. Kaepernick, 32, has played six seasons in the NFL and participated in six postseason games, including Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, when the 49ers lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens. Kaepernick passed for 302 yards and one touchdown in that game.

The Nevada product, who was a second-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2011, has passed for 12,271 yards in his career with 72 TDs and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 more TDs.

