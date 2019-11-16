International Development News
Development News Edition

Canadiens use 4-goal 2nd period to storm Capitals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 08:29 IST
Canadiens use 4-goal 2nd period to storm Capitals
Image Credit: pixabay

Tomas Tatar had a goal with three assists and Phillip Danault recorded one with two helpers as the visiting Montreal Canadiens used a four-goal second period to win their third straight, 5-2, and end the Washington Capitals' 13-game point streak on Friday night. Shea Weber, Jordan Weal and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who have earned at least one point in five consecutive games (4-0-1) and are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Carey Price made 26 saves as Montreal outshot the hosts 40-28.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 14th on the power play and Evgeny Kuznetsov also delivered in the third period for Washington, but by that time it proved too late. The Capitals, who entered Friday an NHL-leading 32 points, were amid an 11-0-2 stretch before falling Friday. Montreal outshot the Capitals 15-9 in the first period. However, the game was scoreless after 20 minutes as Washington backup goalie Ilya Samsonov (35 saves), starting this back-to-back situation, more than once came up with a big save.

Samsonov was sharp early in the second period before the Capitals gave up the puck in their own zone. Tatar corralled it and found Danault alone in front of the net, where he made a move on Samsonov before converting 6:22 into the period for a 1-0 lead. Weber struck less than three minutes later to make it 2-0. The veteran defenseman drove home a laser shot, from the top of the circle on the near board, over the shoulder of Samsonov with 10:44 to go in the second.

Montreal made it 3-0 while putting pressure in front of the Washington net, culminating with Weal getting a backhander past Samsonov with 8:19 to go in the middle period. The Canadiens then finished off some nifty passing with Suzuki's deflected goal with 5:18 left in a nightmare second period for Washington. Ovechkin came through with his one-timer 5:34 into the third. Kuznetsov scored his ninth via a breakaway with 4:22 to go in regulation for Washington, which ended a 5-0-1 home stretch.

Tatar added an empty-netter with 2:31 left for his seventh of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Washington rides Beal's 44 points to win over Minnesota

Bradley Beal scored 44 points and Moritz Wagner finished with a career-high 30 points and 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards recorded a 137-116 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis. Beal, who had 44 points in ...

Sri Lankans vote for a new president to heal divisions after Easter attack

Sri Lankans trickled into polling centers early on Saturday to choose a new president for the island-nation still struggling to recover from Easter Sunday attacks on hotels and churches that have heavily weighed on its tourism-dependent eco...

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Two German citizens have been detained in Hong Kong and are receiving consular support, a source at the German foreign ministry said on Friday. The source said the German consulate in Hong Kong was in touch with lawyers and local authoritie...

Nicaraguan opposition denounces arrest of anti-Ortega activists

Nicaraguan police have arrested 13 opponents of President Daniel Ortegas government, marking what opposition leaders derided as a new wave of repression against those seeking electoral reforms and early elections. The opposition activists w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019