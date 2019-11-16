International Development News
Development News Edition

Werenski lifts Blue Jackets over Blues in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 08:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 08:37 IST
Werenski lifts Blue Jackets over Blues in OT
Image Credit: Flickr

Zach Werenski scored an overtime power-play goal to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the visiting St. Louis Blues 3-2 Friday night. The Blue Jackets, who also got goals from Vladislav Gavrikov and Pierre-Luc Dubois, won for just the second time in nine games (2-5-2). Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for the victory.

The Blues extended their points streak to nine games (7-0-2). They have lost just three times in regulation during the first 20 games of the season. Brayden Schenn and Mackenzie MacEachern scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen stopped 36 of 39 shots.

Oliver Bjorkstrand's tripping penalty on Jaden Schwartz gave their Blues a power play 36 seconds into overtime. However, the visitors failed to capitalize, then gave the Blue Jackets a power play with a too-many-men penalty at 2:03. Werenski made St. Louis pay, extending his goal-scoring streak to three games at 3:34 of the extra session. He has six goals on the season.

Gavrikov scored his first NHL goal to out the Blue Jackets up 1-0 midway through the first period. He slipped in from the left point for a deft weak-side conversion on his backhand. The Blues countered with some strong forechecking by their fourth line. MacEachern tied the game 1-1 in the final minute of the opening period with a wraparound goal.

Schenn's power-play conversion put the Blues up 2-1 midway through the second period. With a good second effort down low, Schwartz slid a cross-ice pass to Schenn, who poked the puck past Korpisalo. Schenn snapped his five-game goal-scoring drought by netting his 11th of the season.

However, Dubois tied the game 2-2 less than three minutes into the third period. He walked in from the right circle for a point-blank shot and then converted a rebound for his first goal in six games and his seventh of the season. Allen robbed Alexander Wennberg and Dubois on point-blank shots as the Blue Jackets cranked up more offensive zone pressure midway through the third.

At the other end, Korpisalo made a nice glove save on Schwartz's snapshot to help send the game into overtime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Washington rides Beal's 44 points to win over Minnesota

Bradley Beal scored 44 points and Moritz Wagner finished with a career-high 30 points and 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards recorded a 137-116 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis. Beal, who had 44 points in ...

Sri Lankans vote for a new president to heal divisions after Easter attack

Sri Lankans trickled into polling centers early on Saturday to choose a new president for the island-nation still struggling to recover from Easter Sunday attacks on hotels and churches that have heavily weighed on its tourism-dependent eco...

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Two German citizens have been detained in Hong Kong and are receiving consular support, a source at the German foreign ministry said on Friday. The source said the German consulate in Hong Kong was in touch with lawyers and local authoritie...

Nicaraguan opposition denounces arrest of anti-Ortega activists

Nicaraguan police have arrested 13 opponents of President Daniel Ortegas government, marking what opposition leaders derided as a new wave of repression against those seeking electoral reforms and early elections. The opposition activists w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019