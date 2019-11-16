Bajrang, Gaurav honoured in Dubai

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has been conferred the Indian Personality of the Year Award (Sports) at the Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Awards 2019 here. World powerlifting champion Mahant Gaurav Sharma was honored with the Visionary Leaders of the Year (Sports) award here on Friday.

"I want to thank the organizers for honoring me with this prestigious award. Such awards give motivation to athletes. I have qualified for Rio Olympics and will work everything possible to keep making my nation proud," Bajrang said. Gaurav, too, sounded delighted after receiving the award.

"I can't express the feeling. I felt emotional after receiving the award. Powerlifting is a sport which people don't know much but I am happy through my achievements, people will surely opt for this sport. I also want to thank my guru Dronacharya awardee Bhupinder Dhawan sir for helping me in achieving my dream," the powerlifter said.

