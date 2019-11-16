International Development News
Bangladesh beat India in ACC Emerging Teams Cup

  • PTI
  • |
  • Savar
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:57 IST
On a day when Bangladesh's national team got a hammering from India in Test cricket, its junior side beat its Indian counterpart by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup here on Saturday. Armaan Jaffer helped India to 246 all in 50 overs after being put in to bat. Bangladesh cantered to victory in 42.1 overs with Soumya Sarkar, who played for the senior team in the recent T20 series against India, making 73 off 68 balls and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring 94 off 88 balls.

Shanto has also played for the senior team and also part of the playing eleven was 20-year-old opener Mohammad Naim, who struck a sublime 81 against India in Nagpur on Sunday. In contrast, none of the India emerging players have played at the highest level.

It was India's first loss of the tournament after the win against Nepal. Bangladesh has won both their matches.

