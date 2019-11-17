International Development News
Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to OT win over Wild

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 17-11-2019 04:08 IST
  • |
  Created: 17-11-2019 03:34 IST
The Hurricanes extended their winning streak to three games overall and have won consecutive games in overtime. Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

Andrei Svechnikov scored 1:33 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon in Saint Paul, Minn. Svechnikov's snapshot from the right circle beat Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk for his ninth goal of the season. The game-winning tally gives Svechnikov seven points (three goals, four assists) over his last four games.

The Hurricanes extended their winning streak to three games overall and have won consecutive games in overtime. The extra period has been good to Carolina this season, as the Hurricanes have a 5-0-1 record in shootouts and overtime. Carolina jumped out to a two-goal lead within the game's first six minutes.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson's big slap shot from the blue line found its way into the net at 3:56 of the first period. Just over two minutes later, Brock McGinn was in a position to knock in a rebound for his second goal of the season.

After that slow start, Minnesota played Carolina evenly during the rest of the period and then collected three goals in a dominant second frame. Luke Kunin, Zach Parise, and Carson Soucy each scored for the Wild, with Soucy's equalizer doubling as the first career NHL goal for the second-year defenseman.

Carolina was outshot by a 15-7 margin in the second period, though Warren Foegele found the scoresheet at the 8:50 mark. Ryan Dzingel's pass from behind the net found Foegele for the winger's third goal of the season. Backup goalie James Reimer saved 32 of 35 shots to earn his first victory in his last six appearances (1-4-0). Reimer made a big glove stop to rob Eric Staal in the second period, and hung tight for a pair of somewhat shaky save on Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway in the third to keep the game tied.

Teuvo Teravainen assisted on McGinn's goal to extend his points streak to five games. Teravainen has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) over his last nine games. Jordan Martinook recorded an assist in his return to Carolina's lineup. Martinook missed 15 games while recovering from core muscle surgery.

Dubnyk saved 24 of 28 shots in the losing effort. The struggling veteran has allowed four or more goals in six of his 14 games this season. The Wild have not lost in regulation in their last six games on home ice (4-0-2).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

