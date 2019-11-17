International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatia reach Euro 2020 with 3-1 win over Slovakia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 04:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 03:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatia reach Euro 2020 with 3-1 win over Slovakia
The result left the Croatians on 17 points from eight games as they completed their campaign, with three sides behind them still in contention for next year's 24-nation tournament. Image Credit: Pixabay

Croatia qualified for Euro 2020 after second-half goals from Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic and Ivan Perisic inspired a comeback 3-1 home win over Slovakia in a pulsating Group E qualifier on Saturday.

The result left the Croatians on 17 points from eight games as they completed their campaign, with three sides behind them still in contention for next year's 24-nation tournament. Second-placed Hungary (12 points) visit third-placed Wales (11 points) on Tuesday in a dogfight for a top-two finish where a win would see either through.

A draw, however, could allow fourth-placed Slovakia (10 points), who are at home to bottom team Azerbaijan in their final game, to squeeze through as they have a better head-to-head record against the Hungarians. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic, who guided them to a runners-up finish at the 2018 World Cup, was delighted.

"I am proud and I congratulate the players for winning the group and qualifying," he said. "I wasn't worried when we fell behind because we were playing well and it was much easier after we equalized.

"All credit to the fans too who turned up in numbers and I hope we will bring more joy to Croatia in the European Championship." Petkovic added: "We vowed not to lose our heads if we conceded first and managed to turn it around because we kept our composure. This young team has very good chemistry."

Croatia squandered a flurry of first-half chances and was punished in the 32nd minute when Robert Bozenik turned in a Stanislav Lobotka cross from the left. Bozenik almost doubled Slovakia's lead as Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic just managed to tip over the 19-year-old striker's ferocious drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Yet that was as good as it got for Slovakia on a rainy night in the coastal city of Rijeka, as Croatia turned the tide with a fierce second-half onslaught. Vlasic equalized in the 56th minute with a low drive from 20 meters and Petkovic fired Croatia ahead four minutes later when he powered an unstoppable header into the top corner after Luka Modric swung in an inch-perfect corner.

Slovakia had winger Robert Mak sent off in the 66th minute for a second bookable foul before Perisic added the third for the home side, volleying home a Borna Barisic assist to delight a packed home crowd in Rujevica stadium. Slovakia keeper Martin Dubravka spared Slovakia a heavier defeat with several fine saves in the closing stages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.N. warns Bolivia crisis could 'spin out of control' as death toll mounts

The United Nations warned on Saturday violence in Bolivia could spin out of control following recent skirmishes between security forces and coca farmers loyal to ousted President Evo Morales that have left nine dead. Morales resigned under ...

UPDATE 3-Britain's Prince Andrew 'categorically' denies sex claims

Britains Prince Andrew said he could not have had sex with a teenage girl at a socialites London home because he returned to his house after a childrens party on the night in question and has no recollection of ever meeting her. The rare in...

UPDATE 1-China demands repentance from outspoken Australian lawmakers

Two Australian lawmakers who had been denied entry to China for a study tour because of their outspoken criticism of Beijing must repent and redress their mistakes if they want to visit the country, China said late on Saturday. Andrew Hasti...

UPDATE 6-Pence aide said Trump's Ukraine phone call was 'unusual and inappropriate'

The phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart at the center of Congress impeachment investigation was inappropriate, a foreign policy aide to Vice President Mike Pence told lawmakers, according to a transc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019