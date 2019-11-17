International Development News
Carter's goal sends Kings over slumping Knights
The Kings won a face-off in the Vegas zone and Carter tipped a point shot from Matt Roy past Subban for a 4-3 lead. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jeff Carter, playing in his 1,000th NHL game, scored the go-ahead goal with 7:18 left and the Los Angeles Kings held on for a 4-3 win against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon. Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist, Blake Lizotte scored a short-handed goal, Nikolai Prokhorkin scored his first NHL goal, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings, who have won three in a row for the first time this season.

Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Marchessault also scored, and Malcolm Subban had 21 saves for the Golden Knights, who have lost five in a row (0-4-1) to match the longest losing streak in their three-year history. The Kings won a face-off in the Vegas zone and Carter tipped a point shot from Matt Roy past Subban for a 4-3 lead.

The Golden Knights trailed 3-1 midway through the second period but rallied to tie the score heading to the third. Marchessault's shot from the point sailed through traffic and over the glove of Quick to make it 3-2 at 14:52 of the second period. Karlsson tied it at 3 at 17:06 after a point shot went off the end boards and came back out to him.

The Kings also brought a two-goal lead into the first intermission. Lizotte gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 10:59 with the fourth short-handed goal of the season for the Kings.

The Kings went on their first power play at 13:43 and Doughty scored on a one-timer from the top of the right circle at 15:10 to make it 2-0. Pacioretty made it 2-1 at 7:24 of the second period when a centering pass from Reilly Smith went off his skate and across the goal line.

Prokhorkin restored the two-goal lead when he scored at 9:08 of the second period in his fifth NHL game. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

