Kuemper, Coyotes shut out Flames

  Updated: 17-11-2019 06:09 IST
  Created: 17-11-2019 05:32 IST
Kuemper, Coyotes shut out Flames
Kuemper, in his 200th career NHL game, was the central figure in a major fight with 12 seconds left in the second period. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Darcy Kuemper saved 35 shots for his eighth shutout with Arizona, and Derek Stepan and Carl Soderberg scored less than two minutes apart in the second period, helping the Coyotes to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames Saturday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz. Lawson Crouse added an empty-net goal with seven seconds to play as the Coyotes won for the third time in the past four games and picked up their first home win since Nov. 2.

Kuemper, in his 200th career NHL game, was the central figure in a major fight with 12 seconds left in the second period. Two Flames players cross-checked Arizona's Jason Demers while he was down on the ice, and Kuemper rushed to the aid of his teammate by hauling down Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk. The two went at it while other players skirmished nearby, and in the end, five players total were assessed 14 minutes penalties.

Flames goaltender David Rittich was assessed two minutes for leaving his crease. He had 22 saves in the loss, Calgary's third straight. All three of Stepan's goals have come in the second period this season, and the veteran center has 14 points in 18 career games against Calgary.

The Coyotes were 0-for-4 on power plays and are 1 for their last 24. The Flames, who lost their third straight game, had a power play with less than eight minutes left in the third period but couldn't convert. Arizona's penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The Flames played without defenseman TJ Brodie, who suffered a seizure-like episode in practice Thursday and had to be taken to a hospital. Brodie is resting and recovering but didn't make the trip with the Flames. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

