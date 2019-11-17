International Development News
Development News Edition

Kuemper, Coyotes shut out Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 11:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 11:20 IST
Kuemper, Coyotes shut out Flames
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Darcy Kuemper saved 37 shots for his eighth shutout with Arizona, and Derek Stepan and Carl Soderberg scored less than two minutes apart in the second period, helping the Coyotes to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz. Lawson Crouse added an empty-net goal with seven seconds to play as the Coyotes won for the third time in the past four games and picked up their first home win since Nov. 2.

Kuemper, in his 200th career NHL game, was the central figure in a major fight with 12 seconds left in the second period. Two Flames players cross-checked Arizona's Jason Demers while he was down on the ice, and Kuemper rushed to the aid of his teammate by hauling down Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk. The two went at it while other players skirmished nearby, and in the end, five players total were assessed 14 minutes penalties.

Flames goaltender David Rittich was assessed two minutes for leaving his crease. He had 21 saves in the loss, Calgary's third straight. All three of Stepan's goals have come in the second period this season, and the veteran center has 14 points in 18 career games against Calgary.

The Coyotes were 0-for-4 on power plays and are 1 for their last 24. The Flames had a power play with less than eight minutes left in the third period but couldn't convert. Arizona's penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The Flames played without defenseman TJ Brodie, who suffered a seizure-like episode in practice Thursday and had to be taken to a hospital. Brodie is resting and recovering but didn't make the trip with the Flames.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat

Sri Lankas former wartime defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to become president after his main rival conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil.Rajapa...

Environmental DNA test may reveal where birds flock together: Study

In a first, researchers have shown that environmental DNA eDNA can be used to detect the presence of an endangered bird species by collecting and analyzing small amounts of water from the pools where they drink -- an advance that may lead t...

Greater private sector innovation, digital tools key to quality healthcare services in India at low cost: Bill Gates

Greater private sector innovation and use of technology like digital tools would help India provide quality healthcare services at low cost, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said, listing priority areas of ...

C'garh govt seeks time to give details sought in PIL on notifying tiger reserve

The state government has sought more time from the Chhattisgarh High Court to submit details of steps taken by it for issuing notification for constitution of Guru Ghasidas tiger reserve. The move comes following public interest litigation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019