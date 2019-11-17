International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Pique wants Davis Cup players to have 'week of their lives'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 19:12 IST
Tennis-Pique wants Davis Cup players to have 'week of their lives'
Image Credit: Pixabay

Gerard Pique hopes players and fans have "the week of their lives" when a radically changed Davis Cup takes place in Madrid's La Caja Majica next week. The Barcelona defender's investment company Kosmos has teamed up with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), providing the financial muscle to revamp the 119-year-old tennis team competition.

Instead of two nations playing off on home soil, 18 nations will gather in Madrid for a week-long competition battling to reach next Sunday's final. While traditionalists have questioned the wisdom of largely ditching the old format and Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt even questioned Pique's involvement, the Spaniard believes the event will win over the sceptics.

"I want them to have the best week of their lives," the 32-year-old Pique said in the build-up to the event which will start on Monday with a glitzy opening ceremony expected to feature his wife, Colombian singer Shakira. "I want Davis Cup to be a party around tennis, not just tennis. We have a deal with Sony and there are going to be different artists performing there that will provide other entertainment which is going to help make Davis Cup unique.

"During that week fans will enjoy more than just tennis, and of course we want them to have a great time in Madrid." Kosmos is pumping in $3 billion over 25 years -- money the ITF says will be vital in developing nations and increase the appeal of the sport to wider audiences.

While Pique accepts criticism of the revamp, he says this year's Davis Cup will break new ground. "In terms of the event we needed to convince different people who were maybe sceptical and were against the idea of changing the format," he said.

"We've had to face it since the beginning. This is something I believe we did an amazing job because we feel people in the game are now more convinced. "I don't want to compare ourselves to any other tournament because I think we are unique. In five years' time, I want everyone, players and fans, to think 'Davis Cup is in November and I want to be there'".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest in Georgia demanding snap polls

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Georgia on Sunday, demanding the governments resignation and early parliamentary polls after the increasingly unpopular ruling party backtracked on promised electoral reforms. Protesters gathere...

Greeks to march to mark 1973 student revolt anniversary

Greeks were expected to march through central Athens on Sunday evening to mark the anniversary of a violently quashed student uprising in 1973 that helped topple the military junta then ruling the country. The annual march often becomes a f...

No elephant safari in Dudhwa National Park this season

Tourists visiting the Dudhwa National Park will not be able to enjoy elephant safari this season as most trained jumbos have been deployed in patrolling duties, the park administration said on Sunday. According to park Deputy Director Manoj...

JVM-P announces third list of candidates

A day after JMM MLA Shashi Bhushan Samad joined the JVM-P, he was given a party ticket to contest from Chakradharpur ST seat for Jharkhand Assembly polls. Samads name featured in the third list of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019