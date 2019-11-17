International Development News
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Marquez triumphs in Valencia to give Honda triple crown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 20:40 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez triumphs in Valencia to give Honda triple crown
Image Credit: Flickr

World champion Marc Marquez won the Valencia GP on Sunday with a superb performance for his 12th victory of the season to ensure that the Repsol Honda team won the teams' world title. The 26-year-old, who began the day behind Petronas Yamaha's pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo, overtook the French rookie with a superb move in the eighth lap and never looked back to finish the race in 41 minutes, 21.469 seconds.

Quartararo finished second, 1.026 seconds behind Spaniard Marquez, while Australia's Jack Miller was third for the non-works Pramac Ducati team. Marquez, who won his sixth world title last month, recovered from an early fall to top the warm-up session earlier in the day but looked unstoppable in the race despite a slow start.

The victory meant that the Repsol Honda team captured the team's championship ahead of Ducati, in addition to the constructors' title for a memorable triple crown. Triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who announced on Thursday that he would retire after the season-ending race, kept his cool in windy conditions that made racing tricky with a number of riders crashing out.

The 32-year-old Mallorcan, representing the Repsol Honda team, finished his illustrious career and an injury-blighted season in 13th place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Protesters regain control of third bridge in Baghdad

Iraqi protesters regained control of a third bridge leading to Baghdads Green Zone on Sunday, taking further ground in the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades. Security forces used tear gas and stun bombs to prevent pr...

Trump says N Korea went too far in calling Biden 'rabid dog'

Washington, Nov 17 AFP US President Donald Trump issued a rare -- if tepid -- defense of Joe Biden on Sunday, saying Pyongyangs depiction of him as a rabid dog who should be beaten to death went a bit too far. Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Ve...

All-party meet: PM says open to discuss all issues; Oppn raises Farooq's detention, economy slowdown

Ahead of Parliaments winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured an all-party meeting that the government is ready to discuss all issues, while the opposition raised concerns over economic slowdown and farm distress and s...

US businesswoman says 'heartbroken' by Britain's Johnson

A US businesswoman at the center of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favoritism amid an alleged affair said Sunday she had been left heartbroken and humiliated by the British prime minister. Jennifer Arcuri, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019